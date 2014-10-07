ระบบลงทะเบียนขอรับหนังสือรับรองการเดินทางเข้าประเทศไทย (ทางอากาศ)
Registration System for Entering Thailand (for air travel only)
ข้อมูลสำคัญ
Important Information
Recommended Medical Insurance for Thailand Pass Registration
While staying in Thailand, your insurance must cover COVID-19 related cost as below:
- Medical expense coverage of 50,000 USD minimum.
- Hospitel/hospital isolation and high-risk close contact.
- Your insurance policy must be valid for the entire duration of your stay in Thailand.
Recommended Hotel and Accommodation
While staying in Thailand, your hotel and accommodation must follow standard as below
- SHA Extra Plus as recommended via ThailandSHA.com
- Alternative Quarantine Hotel via HSSCovid.com
- Alternative Hospital Quarantine.
ตรวจสอบสถานะลงทะเบียนและแก้ไขข้อมูลการลงทะเบียน
Check your request status and edit your submission